Large rats have overrun one Long Island neighborhood, as residents say "we can't come out at night"

Some Long Island residents say giant rats are ruining their summer.

Neighbors in Nassau County's Seaford said their beautiful backyards have been overrun.

The big rats can be seen scurrying across lawns day and night, and their numbers are exploding.

"It really makes living here not worth it"

CBS News New York

The infestation in the area of Adrienne Lane and Allen Drive began last summer, and has multiplied. In just the last week, 25 rats have been trapped and killed. Until the colony's nest is located and destroyed, some residents won't let children play in the backyard.

"We don't get to enjoy our backyards because of this. It really makes living here not worth it," said Michael Forbell.

"It's horrible. We can't come out at night. Now we can't come out in the day," resident Maria Jeremenko said.

"I don't know how we can stop it"

Jeremenko said the rats have ruined lounging by the pool.

"Every day, we catch them," Maria Jeremenko said.

"It's absolutely disgusting. I don't know how we can stop it," Ted Jeremenko said.

CBS News New York

Residents say they've spent thousands on exterminators and are fed up.

"They eat through the fence. We have to buy garbage pails all the time, because they eat through the garbage pails," Maria Jeremenko said. "We take care of our property. We don't have bird feeders."

"We need an overall help, meaning management of this area here, to find where the nest is," Forbell said.

The Nassau County Health Department dispatched an inspection team Monday to try to identify the sources and advise residents on how to eliminate food, water and shelter for the rats. The health department said it will conduct follow-up inspections.

Residents say cost is not an issue, and they'll chip in to remove the nest, if health officials can find it. They say the cost of living with the rats is too high.