School safety agent, teacher slashed in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A school safety officer and teacher were slashed Thursday morning in the Bronx.
It happened at around 7:40 a.m. at PS 69 on Theriot Avenue near Soundview Avenue.
A suspect is in custody.
Mayor Eric Adams said "an intruder attempted to enter the school" and "attempted to assault a teacher."
"A heroic act by a school safety agent prevented it from taking place, but she was slashed by the individual," Adams said.
