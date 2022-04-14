Watch CBS News

School safety agent, teacher slashed in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A school safety officer and teacher were slashed Thursday morning in the Bronx

It happened at around 7:40 a.m. at PS 69 on Theriot Avenue near Soundview Avenue. 

A suspect is in custody. 

Mayor Eric Adams said "an intruder attempted to enter the school" and "attempted to assault a teacher." 

"A heroic act by a school safety agent prevented it from taking place, but she was slashed by the individual," Adams said. 

