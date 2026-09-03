Schlittler sharp, Yankees score 5 in 10th for a 6-3 win over the Angels

Cam Schlitter gave up one run and two hits in eight superb innings, and the New York Yankees scored five two-out runs in 10th in a 6-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.

New York loaded the bases with one out in the 10th when Jose Caballero singled, the automatic runner holding at third, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. walked against reliever Luke Murphy (0-2).

Murphy got Luis Garcia Jr. to pop out, but Austin Wells stroked a two-run single to right, Cody Bellinger hit an RBI single to center, Trent Grisham hit an RBI single to left, and Ben Rice had an RBI single to right for a 6-1 lead.

David Bednar (7-3) struck out three in a scoreless ninth for the win. Yankees reliever Michael Fulmer gave up a two-run homer to Moisés Ballesteros in the bottom of the 10th.

A marquee matchup between two of baseball's best pitchers did not disappoint, Schlittler striking out nine and walking none and Angels left-hander Reid Detmers allowing one run and six hits in seven innings, striking out eight and walking none.

Schlittler, who has an AL-best 2.04 ERA, retired 20 of the first 21 batters he faced, his only blemish a soft single to left by Vaughn Grissom in the second.

But he grooved a 95-mph cutter to Grissom in the seventh, and the Angels first baseman drove it over the center-field wall for a solo homer and a 1-1 tie.

It was Schlittler's franchise-record 19th start in which he has allowed one or no runs, moving him ahead of Ron Guidry (1978), Whitey Ford (1964) and Jack Chesbro (1904), who had 18 each.

Detmers, who has a major league-best 1.52 ERA since the All-Star break, gave up a run in the fourth on Amed Rosario's RBI double.

The game was delayed for about 10 minutes in the sixth when a 79.5-mph line drive off the bat of Rice hit a photographer in the head in the first-base camera well. The photographer was able to walk to a medical emergency vehicle and shake Rice's hand before being carted away.

Up next

Yankees: LHP Max Fried (4-4, 2.80 ERA) was set to face Padres RHP Walker Buehler (8-6, 4.66 ERA) Friday night in San Diego.

Angels: RHP Ryan Johnson (3-7, 5.47 ERA) was scheduled to oppose Pirates RHP Jared Jones (2-6, 4.83 ERA) Friday night in Pittsburgh.

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