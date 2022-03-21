Saint Peter's players reflect on "crazy experience" of advancing to Sweet 16 with back-to-back upsets

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- The success of the Saint Peter's University men's basketball team has been the biggest story to come out of March Madness this year. The Peacocks, the No. 15 seed in the East Region, pulled off two major upsets to advance to the Sweet 16.

As CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reported Monday, the players and students are enjoying every bit of their underdog run.

Students in Jersey City erupted in celebration on Thursday as their classmates pulled the rug out from underneath Kentucky, a college basketball blue blood, and busted brackets nationwide. Murray State was up next. The Peacocks shocked the world again and won by 10.

Enthusiasm on campus has been electric since the team returned.

"A crazy experience," said junior guard Matthew Lee.

"A lot of people didn't think we could do it, you know, just proving people wrong," said senior guard Isiah Dasher.

"I'm feeling amazing seeing all the love and support I've seen from the fans," said Lee.

Lee said having his family in the stands all the way from Puerto Rico was amazing, too.

"They said they're gonna send me the bill," he told Murdock.

Junior guard Latrell Reid said the team is looking at Friday night's matchup with No. 3 Purdue the same way as any other game.

"We're gonna practice, prepare how we always prepare," Reid said. "It might be a bigger stage, but we're doing the same thing."

The Peacocks will likely being playing in front of a much bigger crowd at Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia.

Freshman forward Clarence Rupert is from Philly.

"It's going to be a crazy experience to be back home," Rupert said.

Family, friends, fellow students and strangers want in on the action. Empty shelves and boxes in the school store are proof of the momentum brewing behind the Peacocks.

"We have been selling through merchandise like crazy," said Randy Tomblin, who oversees the bookstore. "People call from all over the country."

Those who call Jersey City home have been stopping by to pick up swag.

"Watching them beat Kentucky was incredible," said Craig DeCicco.

This Cinderella story started at the Run Baby Run Arena, but where will it end? Peacock Nation is hoping for a fairytale ending.

Saint Peter's vs. Purdue in the Sweet 16 tips-off Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS2. The winner will face No. 4 UCLA or No. 8 North Carolina in the Elite 8.