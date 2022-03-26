Saint Peter's Peacocks Cinderella run continues as they get set to take on the North Carolina Tarheels

Saint Peter's Peacocks Cinderella continues as they prepare to take on North Carolina Tarheels.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Saint Peter's Cinderella run in the NCAA tournament isn't over yet.

Friday night, the team scored another upset victory, beating the Purdue Boilermakers in the Sweet 16.

They now advance to the Elite Eight for the first time ever.

As CBS2's Christina Fan reports, it's called a Cinderella story because it's like they're living in a fairy tale. The most improbable team pulled off another impossible win.

"We got something to prove, man. Jersey City, New Jersey. We got good basketball players - New Jersey, New York - we're not scared of nobody. We're going to the Final Four and win the championship," said one fan.

All tournament long, the Saint Peters Peacocks have turned doubt into fuel, beating Kentucky, Murray State, and now Purdue.

The student section was on their feet the entire game at the Wells Fargo Arena.

"What they gonna say now? Cinderella, underdogs, this, that — listen, I've got guys that just play basketball and have fun." - St. Peter's coach Shaheen Holloway, right before his Peacocks took over the interview 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8cnS9r2XfQ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 26, 2022

Even when the Peacocks were trailing they never lost hope.

"That's just to prove to you that no matter what you do during the regular season, when it comes to the end of the season, making the playoffs, you can do anything you wish for," a fan said.

The team not only booked a date to their first-ever Elite Eight, they've reset the standard for upset runs. Over eight decades and thousands of NCAA tournament games, no 15 seed has ever advanced this far.

But the students, staff, and alumni will tell you they've always believed. Friday night, they packed into the Run Baby Run Arena and local pubs.

"Where we come from, that's humble beginnings, so when we make it here, man, the whole world's gonna know our name," said Matthew Jeremiah.

Shaheen Holloway: "You hopped on the table?" Doug Edert: "I was so excited. ... Next question actually."@PeacocksMBB 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6tesjlAMRt — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 26, 2022

On the biggest stage, the smallest school displayed their true colors in full bloom.

The Peacocks will be facing off against the North Carolina Tarheels.

The only place to watch the game is on CBS2 Sunday at 5 p.m.