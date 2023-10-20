Sabir Jones in custody in subway shove, but worries remain among some straphangers

Suspect accused of shoving woman into subway now in custody

NEW YORK - A woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after police said a stranger pushed her into a moving subway in Manhattan.

It left her with critical injuries.

U.S. Marshals have the suspect in custody.

The wanted posters for Sabir Jones can now come down at the 53rd Street and Fifth Avenue subway stop, because detective say they've got him.

"I am glad they caught the guy. It's a tough situation," one commuter said.

Police allege Jones, 39, pushed a woman into a moving subway at the station platform on Wednesday afternoon. The 30-year-old woman hit her head on a passing train, and then fell onto the tracks.

This type of altercation has become a fear for Queens resident Roger Ashie, who moved from London a year ago.

"It's scary. You just have to be aware of your surroundings. I always do. Fingers crossed, nobody tries anything," Ashie said.

The NYPD said subway camera footage and accounts from witnesses on the platform helped police identify Jones, and said it was a woman in Newark, thought to be a complete stranger, who recognized him by the PATH station Thursday and called police.

Even though he was caught, some New Yorkers said it's not enough to ease their worries when during the rails.

"I mean, its just one person." Brooklyn resident Cristian Colodin said. "It's hard. You don't know who you are going to bump into. I would not say its 100% safe."

"Just because one person's action have been held accountable, its still the same danger." Queens resident Megn Buckley said.

So far this year, 15 people have been pushed onto the tracks compared to 22 for the same period last year.

Detectives said this isn't the first time they've dealt with this suspect. They've had encounters with him the past.