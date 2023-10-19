NYPD searching for Sabir Jones after woman pushed into subway train in Manhattan

Search on for suspect accused of pushing woman onto subway tracks

Search on for suspect accused of pushing woman onto subway tracks

Search on for suspect accused of pushing woman onto subway tracks

NEW YORK - An intense search is underway for the man who police say pushed a woman in front of a subway train Wednesday in Manhattan.

Investigators say the suspect, 39-year-old Sabir Jones, is known to police and has a prior arrest.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old victim is in critical condition with major head injuries.

Police said she was on her way to work when she was shoved into the train around noon at the Fifth Avenue and 53rd Street station in Midtown.

MTA officials said the train was pulling out of the station when she was pushed, causing her head to hit the train as it departed. She then fell onto the tracks.

Watch: NYPD briefing after woman shoved into subway

"When ambitious young people who are just trying to live their lives are subject to random attacks, we can't put up with it," said MTA Chair Janno Lieber.

The following morning, commuters told CBS New York's Zinnia Maldonado incidents like this remind them to keep their heads on a swivel while underground.

"Definitely invokes anxiety, so it's not something that makes you comfortable," commuter Yoonsuk Han said. "Just one of those things where you just have to be extra cautious."

"It's scary. Every time I hear something like that happens, it just makes me think about it twice," commuter Carress Brown added.

Police are still searching for Jones, who is believed to have a mental illness.

The NYPD says overall crime in the subway is down, including the amount of people who have been pushed onto the tracks -- 15 so far this year, compared to 22 the same time last year.

Anyone with information about this latest attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.