Woman pushed into moving subway train in Midtown

NEW YORK - A woman was shoved into a moving subway train in Midtown Wednesday.

It happened just after noon on the southbound platform of the Fifth Avenue/53rd Street subway stop.

"As the train was pulling out of the station, she was pushed, causing her head to strike the moving train. The train departed the station, and then she fell on to the roadbed, on to the tracks," NYPD Transit Chief Michael Kemper said. "Fortunately, there were eyewitnesses, and good Samaritans that were on that platform that helped her up back off the roadbed on to the platform."

The woman, 30, was rushed to the hospital where she is in critical condition.

The NYPD said they've identified the suspect, identifying him as Sabir Jones, 39. They said he is "known to the department."

NYPD and MTA released more information at a news conference Wednesday afternoon that we brought to you live on CBS News New York.

"In the past year, we have made tremendous progress on subway crime. Crime is 9% down from where it was before COVID. But that's no consolation to the family of this young woman. That's no consolation at all," MTA Chair Janno Lieber said. "New Yorkers put up with a lot. What they can't put up with is people randomly coming up to them, which appears to be the case here, and attacking them. And I'm not a mental health professional. But I am sure that the people who are have to figure out how to get these people out of the public space and into treatment, so that they get in better condition for themselves and more important for New Yorkers who are just trying to live their lives."

E and F southbound trains were delayed while she was pulled from the tracks.