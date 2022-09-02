Watch CBS News
TWU proposes better care for horses in response to calls to ban horse-drawn carriages in New York City

Carriage horse union outlines plan to keep animals safe
NEW YORK -- The union representing hansom cabs said Friday there's a plan to keep New York City's carriage industry thriving and horses safe in response to renewed calls to ban horse-drawn carriages. 

A stable inside Central Park, so horses don't have to commute on city streets, is at the top of the list. 

The union wants additional training for carriage drivers and to double the required annual physicals for horses from two to four. 

"The union's also equally interested in investing in making sure these horses have the best care and that their health and welfare is taken care of," said Pete Donohue, of TWU Local 100. 

Union officials said they envision the stable with an outdoor paddock where visitors can watch the animals. 

