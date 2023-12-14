Watch CBS News
Local News

Rutgers University in Newark under investigation over claims of antisemitism & Islamophobia

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

U.S. DOE investigating Rutgers University in Newark in discrimination probe
U.S. DOE investigating Rutgers University in Newark in discrimination probe 00:28

NEWARK, N.J. -- Rutgers University in Newark is the latest school to be under investigation by the United States Department of Education over claims of antisemitism and Islamophobia.

The DOE is looking into whether schools violated their legal obligations to protect students from discrimination.

We reached out to Rutgers for a statement but so far have not heard back.

In November, the Biden administration announced several schools are under investigation, including Columbia University and Cooper Union.

The DOE is also looking into New York City's Department of Education.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 14, 2023 / 5:15 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.