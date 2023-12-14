Rutgers University in Newark under investigation over claims of antisemitism & Islamophobia

U.S. DOE investigating Rutgers University in Newark in discrimination probe

NEWARK, N.J. -- Rutgers University in Newark is the latest school to be under investigation by the United States Department of Education over claims of antisemitism and Islamophobia.

The DOE is looking into whether schools violated their legal obligations to protect students from discrimination.

We reached out to Rutgers for a statement but so far have not heard back.

In November, the Biden administration announced several schools are under investigation, including Columbia University and Cooper Union.

The DOE is also looking into New York City's Department of Education.