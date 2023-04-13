Rutgers faculty rally outside residence of Board of Governors member on day 4 of strike
NEW YORK -- The Rutgers University faculty strike reached its fourth day on Thursday.
Union members rallied in Manhattan outside the Upper East Side residence of a Board of Governors vice chair.
After negotiations resumed in the morning, Rutgers said they will continue until a fair contract is reached.
- Related Story: Rutgers University president threatens legal action if there isn't quick resolution to faculty strike
About 9,000 Rutgers faculty and staff members walked off their jobs on Monday in demand of better pay.
Gov. Phil Murphy's office is assisting in the contract talks.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.