Rutgers faculty rally outside residence of Board of Governors member on day 4 of strike

NEW YORK -- The Rutgers University faculty strike reached its fourth day on Thursday. 

Union members rallied in Manhattan outside the Upper East Side residence of a Board of Governors vice chair. 

After negotiations resumed in the morning, Rutgers said they will continue until a fair contract is reached. 

About 9,000 Rutgers faculty and staff members walked off their jobs on Monday in demand of better pay. 

Gov. Phil Murphy's office is assisting in the contract talks. 

April 13, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

