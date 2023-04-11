As Rutgers enters day 2 of strike, president says picketers should not disrupt classes

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- Thousands of faculty and staff at Rutgers University are back on strike for a second day Tuesday.

Now, the school president is urging picketers to be respectful after reports that multiple classes were disrupted by protesters Monday, including one that was taking an exam.

The president also says if there's no movement toward an agreement, legal action will have to be taken in order to prevent further disruption to students' schedules.

Negotiations continue between the university and union leaders, as faculty, staff and students remain on strike across the school's three campuses in Newark, Camden and New Brunswick.

"I'm angered by the treatment of my professors, you know. I just want change to happen," Rutgers-Newark undergraduate student Isaiah Alcide-Barroso told CBS2.

"We are standing our ground. It's been decades and decades of relying on cheap labor to teach students. There's high turnover because the pay is so poor," Rutgers Union President Amy Higer said Monday.

Unions representing 9,000 part-time and full-time workers say they are fighting for pay hikes and job security.

"We get paid less than $6,000 a course on average, and we are asking for equal pay for equal work," said Higer.

Union leaders say adjunct faculty and graduate students make poverty wages, but the university chooses to allocate millions of dollars elsewhere.

"We know Rutgers has the money to do this quite easily, our demands are modest," Rutgers AAUP-AFT General Vice President Todd Wolfson said.

While those on strike say Rutgers has plenty of money to meet demands, others worry a generous contract could require tuition hikes or more support from taxpayers.

On Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy called both sides to Trenton to better monitor negotiations.

"I think the very force and nature of our administration in the room, basically, with a 'lock the door, throw away the key' mentality, there's a very significant potential to move the needle," he said.

"We are happy the governor is intervening. He is friendly to labor and he'll be a good ally in bringing this to a resolution," said Wolfson.

Rutgers officials say they are negotiating in good faith, adding classes will go on as normal. A spokesperson said the university is glad the governor is involved and "hopeful that we can quickly come to a resolution on the remaining outstanding issues."

Meanwhile, some students continue to deal with canceled classes. Those we spoke with said they understand why.

"We are here to support them, we believe they deserve equal wages and deserve better benefits," student Liyuan Byrne said.

Rutgers University about 20% of the school's budget from state funding.