Rutgers University strike reaches 3rd day; Unions hopeful progress is being made

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- The strike at Rutgers University entered its third day Wednesday, as contract negotiations continue in Trenton.

Union leaders say they are hopeful and have made progress after meeting with Rutgers negotiators at Gov. Phil Murphy's office Tuesday night.

Nine thousand faculty and staff members are demanding better pay and job security. They plan to meet for more demonstrations Wednesday afternoon on the College Avenue campus.

Rutgers' president has said he is hopeful they can quickly come to a resolution.