Watch CBS News
Local News

Rutgers University strike reaches 3rd day; Unions hopeful progress is being made

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Rutgers strike enters 3rd day as contract talks continue
Rutgers strike enters 3rd day as contract talks continue 00:24

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- The strike at Rutgers University entered its third day Wednesday, as contract negotiations continue in Trenton.

Union leaders say they are hopeful and have made progress after meeting with Rutgers negotiators at Gov. Phil Murphy's office Tuesday night. 

Nine thousand faculty and staff members are demanding better pay and job security. They plan to meet for more demonstrations Wednesday afternoon on the College Avenue campus. 

Rutgers' president has said he is hopeful they can quickly come to a resolution. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 12, 2023 / 11:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.