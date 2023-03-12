Watch CBS News
Prayer service planned in Roxbury, NJ as community mourns family killed in what officials deemed "a tragic murder-suicide"

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Roxbury, NJ community plans prayer service after murder-suicide
Roxbury, NJ community plans prayer service after murder-suicide 00:26

ROXBURY, N.J. -- A prayer service will be held Sunday night in Roxbury, New Jersey, where the community is mourning the loss of a family

According to the Morris County prosecutor, 57-year-old Peter Ventrichelli died by suicide after shooting and killing his wife Kellie, 58, and their son Anthony, 15, a sophomore at Roxbury High School. 

The bodies were found Tuesday morning in their home on Justine Place in the Succasunna section. 

Investigators said police were at the home for a welfare check when they discovered the bodies and a handgun.

"This is a tragic murder-suicide brought on by domestic violence," said Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll.

The service at Saint Theresa's Catholic Church on Main Street is expected to start at 7 p.m. 

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call or text 988 to speak with a trained, caring counselor 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also chat online with a counselor at 988lifeline.org.

