Prayer service planned in Roxbury, NJ as community mourns family killed in what officials deemed "a tragic murder-suicide"

ROXBURY, N.J. -- A prayer service will be held Sunday night in Roxbury, New Jersey, where the community is mourning the loss of a family.

According to the Morris County prosecutor, 57-year-old Peter Ventrichelli died by suicide after shooting and killing his wife Kellie, 58, and their son Anthony, 15, a sophomore at Roxbury High School.

The bodies were found Tuesday morning in their home on Justine Place in the Succasunna section.

Investigators said police were at the home for a welfare check when they discovered the bodies and a handgun.

"This is a tragic murder-suicide brought on by domestic violence," said Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll.

The service at Saint Theresa's Catholic Church on Main Street is expected to start at 7 p.m.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call or text 988 to speak with a trained, caring counselor 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also chat online with a counselor at 988lifeline.org.