N.J. authorities: Roxbury man fatally shot wife, 15-year-old son before taking his own life

ROXBURY, N.J. -- A prosecutor's office in New Jersey is investigating a murder-suicide involving three family members.

Their bodies were found Tuesday morning in their Roxbury home.

The house on Justine Place in the Succasunna section of Roxbury Township is like any other in the suburbs of New Jersey, decorated green for St. Patrick's Day.

Wednesday, though, members of the Morris County prosecutor's office were inside gathering evidence.

The prosecutor says the homeowner, 57-year-old Peter Ventricelli, shot and killed his wife, Kellie, and their 15-year-old son, Anthony Ventricelli, then took his own life.

"Peter Ventricelli works as a private contractor. Further information on the two victims will not be disclosed at this time ... This is a tragic murder-suicide brought on by domestic violence," Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call or text 988 to speak with a trained, caring counselor 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also chat online with a counselor at 988lifeline.org.

Investigators say a welfare check took police to the home Tuesday, where they discovered the bodies and handgun.

"It's the most tragic type of domestic violence," Morris County Sheriff James Gannon said.

Neighbor Alex Moldonado remembered 15-year-old Anthony.

"Really nice kid, good heart, big heart," he said. "He played football, and right around before the season started, he became the team manager."

Anthony was a sophomore at Roxbury High School. His team on Wednesday wore the school colors -- gold and blue -- in memory of the football player.

"He always had a smile on his face, and that's pretty much what I remember about him most," junior Jadon DeRosa said.

"He was always there by your side, you could always talk to him," junior Ryan Donaeloy said.

School counsellors have been brought in to help students as a local Catholic church prepares for a service for the family.