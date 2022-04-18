Rooftop park opens at Pier 57 in Hudson River Park

Watch CBS News

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A new rooftop pier is open for visitors in New York City. 

The 80,000 square foot rooftop park is at Hudson River Park's Pier 57.

It will be open to the public all year from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The park will also serve as an outdoor screening location for the yearly Tribeca Film Festival beginning in 2022. 

Later Monday afternoon, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams will attend the opening ceremony.

Watch streaming live at 2:30 p.m. on CBS News New York.

