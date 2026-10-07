Romanian nationals arrested, accused in necklace thefts across multiple states, Long Island police say

Two Romanian nationals are now in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement following a lengthy investigation by Nassau County Police.

Police say Mirabela Lacatusu, 26, and Rudi Lacatusu, 28, both of Ontario, were arrested Monday and charged with grand larceny.

Nassau Police posted a video showing a reenactment of their alleged scheme.

According to police, the pair would drive up to an individual and pull over to ask for directions. Then, Mirabela Lacatusu would allegedly get out of the vehicle to thank the resident for their act of kindness with a hug. While her arms were around the resident, police say she would unclasp their necklace and take it, then the pair would drive away.

"If some stranger's coming out of the car and they want to give you a hug, that's a no no," Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

Police say it's happened at least 14 times in the Tri-State Area and Maryland, and they believe there may be more victims. The necklaces were valued between $2,000-$3,000 each.

In Nassau County, police say senior citizens have fallen victim in Franklin Square, East Meadow, Lynbrook and Valley Stream.

"They asked me for directions to a supermarket, and they thanked me so much and the woman said, 'I want to give you something,'" one victim told CBS News New York. "And the man said, 'It's our custom, so please take it or you will offend her.' And she put a necklace around my neck, and apparently, she took mine. And I didn't notice it until I was finishing gardening."

In Floral Park, one senior citizen was able to thwart the theft when the suspects began to hug and grab.

Ryder said his department turned the suspects over to ICE.

"They'll be returned back to Romania," he said.

Detectives say by publicizing the necklace snatch scheme, they hope to alert the public and stop any copycats from preying on innocent elderly victims.