Rockland County Exec. Ed Day blasts Mayor Eric Adams' plan to relocate asylum seekers to Armoni Hotel: "It is maddening"

CLARKSTOWN, N.Y. -- Rockland County officials had strong words Monday for New York City Mayor Eric Adams, vowing to stop his plan to relocate some asylum seekers, even threatening legal action.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day outlined a state of emergency Monday designed to stop the city's plan.

The city wants to rent space at the Armoni Hotel in Orangeburg to house up to 150 single men who volunteer to move out of city shelters.

The Adams administration says it will provide meals, laundry, health care and other needed services.

The city points out it has been swamped with 60,000 asylum seekers and is struggling to house them all.

But Rockland says the mayor's plan is exactly what he complained about when Texas and Florida sent asylum seekers to New York City without consulting him.

"Mayor Adams can criticize Congress for a failure to establish a national decompression strategy, but it is hypocritical and, frankly, it is maddening to then turn around and do the exact same thing to a county that isn't even a sanctuary county," Day said. "We are not equipped to humanely assist these individuals, which eventually we're going to have to do. But we do not have the infrastructure to do so."

The Rockland County sheriff has patrol cars on I-87 keeping watch for any buses bringing asylum seekers up from New York City. The county's emergency order requires explicit approval from the county executive before New York City can relocate any asylum seekers there.

The town of Orangeburg also says it will use its building code to order the Armoni Hotel not to take any asylum seekers, saying it would violate their licenses.

Congressman Michael Lawyer added the move to relocate asylum seekers to Rockland County could be the first step toward the city doing the same on Long Island and even in New Jersey.

The mayor's press secretary released a statement, reading:

"New York City has cared for more than 61,000 migrants - sheltering, feeding, and caring for them, and we have done so largely without incident. We need the federal government to step up, but until they do, we need other elected officials around the state and country to do their part and emulate the humane and compassionate approach New York City has taken over the past year. The Rockland County executive has sadly already shown he is not a leader this state needs. Instead, we've been met with racist rhetoric and reprehensible threats from the head of a county that will be tasked with caring for less than ¼ of 1% of the asylum seekers who have come to New York City, and, once again, New York would be paying for shelter, food, and services."