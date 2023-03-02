Rockland County lawmakers call for federal assistance with asylum seekers

NEW CITY, N.Y. - A press conference was met with a protest in Rockland County over the hot button issue of immigration.

Both sides ultimately found common ground on the need for Washington to do more to help meet the needs of asylum seekers.

"It's just inhumane. It's not right. Immigrants - we're not a burden to the country, or the Hudson Valley. We bring a lot to the community," immigrant Nelcy Garcia said.

Protesters outside the Rockland County Office Building worried about immigrant bashing inside at a news conference called by two prominent Hudson Valley Republicans.

It didn't happen.

"Immigration has a positive impact on our economy, and our communities, and our culture," said Rep. Michael Lawler.

Lawler and County Executive Ed Day say the recent influx of asylum seekers arriving in New York City is spilling over into the Hudson Valley, and local governments and not-for-profits are struggling to provide adequate services.

"Our housing stock and social services are being strained to the breaking point," Day said.

Day says asylum seekers are contributing to a surge in enrollment at local public schools, and districts such as East Ramapo are struggling to hire enough bilingual educators.

Food pantries report high demand from asylum seekers who don't qualify for many federal aid programs.

"What we're asking for is help to help people, that's all we're asking for," said Joan Silvestri of the Rockland Department of Social Services.

"The mayor of New York City has raised many of these concerns that we are outlining today," Lawler said.

Like Mayor Eric Adams, Lawler and Day say the Biden administration must do more to support communities aiding asylum seekers.

Garcia agrees.

"A hundred percent. I think the federal government could and should," she said.

The bigger challenge - fixing an immigration and asylum system many consider broken.

Lawler says he is partnering with California Democrat Robert Garcia to find common ground on securing the border, and creating an efficient pathway to legal status for many who have crossed it.

As for the cost of aiding asylum seekers, Rockland County would only say it's "significant."