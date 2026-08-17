As historic bathhouse gets set to reopen as a beach club in the Rockaways, there are questions about access

The historic Art Deco bathhouse at Jacob Riis Park is getting a new life as the Rockaway Ocean Club. But as the long-dormant building reopens, some locals are questioning who will have access to its amenities.

"It took us six years of entitlements, three years of construction, $88 million, and we're finally at that finish line, and we can't wait to share it with the public," Rockaway Ocean Club's founding partner Ursula Damani said.

The bathhouse, which has been under National Park Service oversight since 1972, sat vacant for decades apart from offices and storage.

Now, the Rockaway Ocean Club will offer hotel rooms, a pool, and event spaces aimed at recapturing the spirit of the bathhouse's heyday nearly a century ago.

"We're going to have a pizza joint, a smoothie bar, a dive bar," Damani said.



Developers say everything from the building's octagonal towers to the Moorish-style entry pavilion has been carefully restored under federal guidelines.

But the project has sparked concerns among some beachgoers over who will be allowed to enjoy it.

"I'm not really too crazy about the idea because I really think that it should be for everybody," Mary Farias said.

The concerns carry particular weight at the stretch of sand known as the "People's Beach," considered a haven for generations of queer New Yorkers.

Jacob Riis regular Ralph Hopkins hosted fashion shows there for years.

"I don't understand what they mean by 'private,'" Hopkins said. "I'll have to wait to see when it opens up how it's going to run. I just hope it doesn't bother this part of the beach."

Though erosion has restricted access to the sand directly in front of the club, Damani says that's unrelated to the project and insists all sand will remain public.

"There is no privatization of the beach at all," she said.

Tiered memberships to the club's pool and private spaces will start at $1,000 a year for locals. Damani says memberships will help sustain the business, while boardwalk dining and rooftop bar will be open for all.

"Sixty percent of the footprint is still public," she said.

For former Rockaway lifeguard Janet Fash, seeing the bathhouse restored is a welcome change after decades of neglect.

"It brings me great joy," she said.

The club has begun opening in phases beginning with a courtyard. A full opening is expected in 2027.

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