Rockaway Beach remains closed after woman bitten by shark on Monday night

NEW YORK -- Despite there being only a few weeks left in the summer, the city, still not taking any chances, shut down Rockaway Beach in Queens on Tuesday, following a nasty shark bite incident on Monday.

A woman was bitten so badly, she was rushed to Jamaica Hospital.

The Parks Department and the NYPD were surveilling the beach Tuesday, but not saying if they saw the shark in question or others. They only said it's not safe to go in the water right now.

No swimming flags were seen scattered across the desolate beach. The Parks Department said in a social media post it's a "safety precaution" due to recent shark activity.

"It's concerning, but at the end of the day, that's where sharks do live," local resident Glenn Diresto said.

READ MORE: Dead tiger shark washes ashore at Robert Moses State Park beach

Police said a 65-year-old woman was bitten on her leg while swimming close to shore at around 6 p.m. by Beach 59th Street.

Images show first responders treating her with urgency before she was rushed to the hospital, where she remains in serious condition.

Lifeguards were the first to help out and said she had a weak pulse. Witnesses told CBS New York she appeared to be in shock.

"The lady is on the stretcher She's bleeding on the leg," one said.

"I see one big bite and one little one," another said.

READ MORE: Shark attack survivor Lyudmila Emag speaks out about being bitten on July 4: "I felt like I was in a trap"

The incident happened just 15 minutes before lifeguards were going off-duty for the day. Local said she was lucky.

"The lifeguards are pretty good here. Some of them have been here for years," Bryant Pearson said.

On Tuesday morning, helicopters were seen going up and down the shoreline. It appears, they were searching for sharks. Meanwhile, members of the NYPD were flying drones, as a part of their aerial surveillance.

READ MORE: Dozens of new drones will monitor Long Island Sound, Atlantic Ocean for sharks

The Parks Department said there hasn't been a shark biting incident at Rockaway Beach in recent memory.

"I am really surprised," resident Wyle Hyde said. "It's not like an ordinary critter that is around here, harmless sharks, like threshers or sand sharks."

It was the sixth reported shark bite across New York this season, and there were at least eight reports last year.

While the Parks Department said the beach was only going to be closed for the day, it did not say for certain it will re-open again Wednesday. It will likely have to continue to monitor the situation.

New York State Police said there was a possible shark sighting on Tuesday morning at Jones Beach State Park.

Police said the shark was spotted 10 yards out from the Central Mall. As a result, swimming is prohibited at the Central Mall, East Bathhouse and West Bathhouse at Jones Beach.