Man stabbed on Queens subway platform thanks unknown "guardian angel" for staying with him after attack

A man stabbed at a Queens subway station on Sunday evening is sharing details about the traumatic moment he was attacked.

Mamadou Lo said he was getting off the C train on the southbound platform at the Rockaway Avenue train station at around 6 p.m., when out of nowhere a stranger made him a target and stabbed him with a sharp piece of metal. Police said the attack was unprovoked.

"I probably took five steps and then I got hit," the 26-year-old said. "It almost felt like he threw a sucker punch at me, kind of slashed my face and then dug into me right there."

Lo said he immediately felt blood around his chin.

"I start to see blood, so I'm like, oh snap, I must have got stabbed," he said.

Mamadou Lo shows CBS News New York the wounds to his face after he was stabbed not long after getting off a C train at the Rockaway Avenue station on Sept. 20, 2026. CBS News New York

Lo said the suspect jumped on a train and fled and a woman came to his aid and called 911.

"She stayed with me. She helped talk to the police. She waited until the ambulance came," Lo said.

Lo said he was carried out to the ambulance and rushed to the hospital, where he got several stitches.

According to NYPD data, major transit system crime is down by 0.5% so far this year compared to the same time last year.

Lo said he moved to the area eight years ago and was aware of crime at the Rockaway Avenue station. He said nothing like this has ever happened to him before, adding he hopes the suspect pays for the harm he caused him.

He said while he didn't catch the woman's name who came to his rescue, he knows one thing for certain.

"She's like a guardian angel," Lo said.

Lo's sister said she is grateful that angel found her little brother in his time of need.

"I would love to say thank you to her and how much that meant to me," Sacha Lo said.

Mamadou Lo said he will continue to take the train, but now with a little more caution about his surroundings.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.