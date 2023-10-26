What we know about Lewiston, Maine shooting suspect Robert Card and his mental health history

I-Team: Person of interest in Maine mass shooting has ties to Massachusetts I-Team: Person of interest in Maine mass shooting has ties to Massachusetts 02:22

BOSTON – A massive manhunt is underway for Robert Card, the suspect in a Lewiston, Maine mass shooting that left at least 18 people dead and injured at least 13 people. An arrest warrant has now been issued, charging Card with murder.

Robert Card Lewiston, Maine Police

The shooting started at the Sparetime Recreation bowling alley and continued several miles away at Schemengees Bar and Grille.

Who is Robert Card?

Card is described as 5'11" tall, weighing 230 pounds. His last known address was in Bowdoin, Maine.

He attended the University of Maine as an engineering student. It is not clear if Card graduated from the university.

According to the Maine Department of Public Safety, Card is enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve and has an active military ID. Authorities have stepped back their early reports that Card is a trained firearms instructor.

What was his motive?

Sources tell CBS News that investigators are looking into whether Card was targeting a specific person last night, who they believe to be a current or former girlfriend. It is unknown if she was at either location.

Sources also tell CBS News that police found a note in his house in Bowdoin, Maine during a raid. It is unknown what the note said.

Mental health history

Officials said Card had mental health issues and recently said he was hearing voices. At one point, he allegedly threatened to shoot up the base where he was stationed.

A New York National Guard spokesman said that on July 16 they received a report from leaders at the Camp Smith Training Site in Cortlandt. Card was reportedly "behaving erratically" at the New York facility.

"Out of concern for his safety, the unit requested that law enforcement be contacted. New York State Police responded and transported Card to Keller Army Community Hospital at the United States Military Academy for medical evaluation," the spokesman said.

Card spent two weeks at the facility and was subsequently released.

One of Card's cousins, Michael Mercier, told WBZ-TV Card has "a lot going on in his head" and called him a "schizophrenic."

Card is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Police believe Card has a large amount of ammunition.

Following the shooting, Card was believed to be driving a 2013 white Subaru Outback with a black bumper. That car was found abandoned in Lisbon, Maine.

Military background

Card is enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve and has an active military ID, police said. Initially, authorities said Card was a trained firearms instructor, but they have since stepped back that report.

An Army spokesperson told CBS News that Card is a Sgt. 1st Class petroleum supply specialist in the Army Reserve. He enlisted in December 2002.

According to a law enforcement bulletin seen by CBS News, Card is stationed in Saco, Maine. His last known address is Bowdoin, Maine.

Ties to Massachusetts

I-Team sources said Card has Massachusetts ties, though the exact nature of those ties was not immediately known. As a precaution, police staged overnight along the Massachusetts border. Officers also stationed along the Maine border and the New Hampshire border as a precaution.

No sightings have been reported since Wednesday night. Anyone who sees Card is asked to call 911 immediately.