Watch CBS News
Local News

71-year-old cash winner robbed outside Jake's 58 Casino, Long Island police say

By
Mark Prussin
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Mark Prussin is a digital producer at CBS New York. He covers breaking news, sports, politics and trending stories in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Mark joined the CBS New York team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Mark Prussin

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

A 71-year-old man was robbed outside Jake's 58 Casino Hotel after winning big bucks on Long Island, police said. 

Suffolk County Police said they arrested the suspect who allegedly stole the man's money in the parking lot of the casino in Islandia, New York, over the weekend. 

The man was walking to his car after winning a large cash payout at the casino Sunday afternoon when the suspect, Aaron Hayes, reached into his pocket and stole a small amount of money, police said. 

Hayes ran away, but went back to the man when he realized he didn't take much the first time, police said. He allegedly knocked the man down and started going through his pockets a second time. 

The 24-year-old from Port Jefferson Station ran away for good when two good Samaritans intervened, police said.

Aerial view of Jake's 58 Casino and Hotel on Long Island
The Jake's 58 Casino and Hotel in Islandia, New York, in this aerial photo on March 16, 2024. John Paraskevas/Newsday RM via Getty Images

Officers later arrested Hayes outside his home and charged him with 3rd degree robbery. He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday. 

Police did not say if the man he is accused of robbing suffered any injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Suffolk County Police at 631-854- 8452.

Mark Prussin

Mark Prussin is a digital producer at CBS New York. He covers breaking news, sports, politics and trending stories in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Mark joined the CBS New York team in 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue