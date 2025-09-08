71-year-old cash winner robbed outside Jake's 58 Casino, Long Island police say

A 71-year-old man was robbed outside Jake's 58 Casino Hotel after winning big bucks on Long Island, police said.

Suffolk County Police said they arrested the suspect who allegedly stole the man's money in the parking lot of the casino in Islandia, New York, over the weekend.

The man was walking to his car after winning a large cash payout at the casino Sunday afternoon when the suspect, Aaron Hayes, reached into his pocket and stole a small amount of money, police said.

Hayes ran away, but went back to the man when he realized he didn't take much the first time, police said. He allegedly knocked the man down and started going through his pockets a second time.

The 24-year-old from Port Jefferson Station ran away for good when two good Samaritans intervened, police said.

The Jake's 58 Casino and Hotel in Islandia, New York, in this aerial photo on March 16, 2024. John Paraskevas/Newsday RM via Getty Images

Officers later arrested Hayes outside his home and charged him with 3rd degree robbery. He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

Police did not say if the man he is accused of robbing suffered any injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Suffolk County Police at 631-854- 8452.