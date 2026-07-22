Man posing as Con Ed worker steals woman's purse at gunpoint at Brooklyn home, police say

A man was arrested after he pretended to be a Con Edison worker and stole a woman's purse at gunpoint in Brooklyn.

Police responded to a report of a robbery just after 2 p.m. Monday near East 54th Street and Clarkson Avenue.

A 30-year-old man and 29-year-old woman told officers that a man knocked on their door posing as a utility worker. When the woman opened the door, the unknown man showed a gun, grabbed her neck and took her purse. The bag had her credit cards and phone inside.

The 30-year-old man tried to stop the alleged thief, but he ran off.

The NYPD said officers arrested Gregory Jones of Brooklyn Tuesday after the victims confirmed his identity.

The 56-year-old is facing a host of charges, including robbery, strangulation, burglary and grand larceny.