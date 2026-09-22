Smash-and-grab robbery at Riverside Square Mall prompts gunshot fears

A robbery at the Riverside Square Mall Tuesday prompted a concern about possible gunshots there, Hackensack police said.

Fortunately, no shots were actually fired.

A suspect smashed open a jewelry display case in a Bloomingdale's there. The sound of the case shattering was what prompted the gunshot concerns, police said.

Hackensack police say they received multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots, but quickly determined no shooting took place once they arrived at the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

No description of the suspect was given, but police say that person is still at large.

Normal operations resumed at the mall a short time later.