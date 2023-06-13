Emergency hearing underway on future of Rikers Island after recent federal monitor reports

NEW YORK -- An emergency hearing is being held Tuesday on the handling of Rikers Island.

Demonstrators gathered outside the federal courthouse in Foley Square, calling for the jail to be shut down or for a federal receiver to be appointed to take over.

The Legal Aid Society says 22 people have died at New York City jails since Mayor Eric Adams took office.

Tuesday's hearing followed recent federal monitor reports citing incidents of people in custody dying or being severely injured.

"The federal monitor that is appointed to Rikers put out a number of reports -- scathing reports -- that talk about how this administration has failed to stop the rampant violence that is plaguing our jail system," said Melanie Dominguez, lead community organizer with the KATAL Center.

"We've had monitor report after monitor report showing that violence is still high at the jail. So what we're asking is for Judge Laura Swain to say that we cannot trust Department of Correction any longer to do their job," Legal Aid Society attorney Marva Brown said.

The mayor and Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina have defended Rikers, allowing CBS2's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer to exclusively review security videos in question.

They say, "Since taking office, Molina has reduced use-of-force incidents by 14%."