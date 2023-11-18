Watch CBS News
Rally held to honor inmates who have died on Rikers Island

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYC DOC commissioner doesn't think Rikers Island is on verge of federal takeover
NYC DOC commissioner doesn't think Rikers Island is on verge of federal takeover 08:42

NEW YORK -- A rally was held at Washington Square Park on Saturday for inmates who have died on Rikers Island.

Family members were joined by New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams as the names of inmates who died were read out loud.

According to the city Department of Correction, nine people have died while behind bars at Rikers this year alone.

"My son turned 24 [on] September 11th, and I got the worst call September 22nd that my son was dead. I didn't get a call from DOC. I didn't get a call from any commissioner. I got a call from a friend in there that was frantic," one woman said.

A Department of Correction spokesperson released a statement Saturday saying: "Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the individuals who passed away in our custody. Any death is one death too many and we are working hard to keep everyone in our care safe."

A federal prosecutor has asked a judge to hand over control of Rikers to an outside authority.

First published on November 18, 2023 / 7:01 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

