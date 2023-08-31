Mayor Adams headed for showdown with elected officials over closing Rikers Island

Adams headed for showdown with City Council over closing Rikers Island

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams appears headed for a showdown with other elected officials over the closing of Rikers Island.

At a rally Thursday, officials and supporters created a countdown clock and demanded for Adams to comply with the 2027 deadline.

This week, Adams asked the City Council to reconsider the plan to close Rikers. He said shutting the jail would lead to dangerous criminals being back on the streets where they committed crimes.

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso compared Adams' tactics to former mayor Rudy Giuliani.

"What he is doing is increasing the population of Rikers the way Giuliani did, increasing stop and frisk the way Giuliani did, increasing the budget of the police department the way Giuliani did," Reynoso said.

Adams also said the cost to build four community jails, in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn, to replace Rikers has skyrocketed.