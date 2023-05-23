Watch CBS News

MTA riders sound off on proposed fare hikes

If you ask the MTA, its proposed fare and toll hikes are reasonable -- only a few cents more per ride, or a few dollars more for a monthly pass. But if you ask those who actually take the system, they say "it adds up." CBS2's John Dias reports.
