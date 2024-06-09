Queens murder-suicide leaves brothers dead. Here's what shocked family members say happened.

NEW YORK -- An apparent murder-suicide in Queens has rocked the South Asian community.

Police say a man killed his younger brother and shot his mother, before turning the gun on himself.

It was a scene no one expected -- the NYPD Crime Scene Unit parked outside a home on 111th Street in Richmond Hill.

Inside, police say 33-year-old Karamjit Multani shot his younger brother, 27-year-old Vipanpal Multani, on Saturday night. Their 52-year-old mother was grazed by a bullet in the stomach and brought to Jamaica Hospital. She is said to be OK.

Family had no idea the older brother had a gun

The brothers' father on Sunday told CBS New York exclusively the family settled in for a quiet evening of pizza, but at around 10:30 p.m. his older son opened the door to his brother's room and shot him without warning.

As more bullets flew, the father said he escaped, running to the house of a neighbor, who called 911. That neighbor entered the house to find Vipanpal Multani shot and pleading for help.

"He told me, 'Please, don't let me die,'" the neighbor said. "He died in my hands later."

Vipanpal Multani CBS2

In an instant a family was shattered. They said 33-year-old Karamjit was married with three young kids, financially sound, and showed no signs of aggression toward his family. Further, they said they had no idea he had a gun.

There appeared to be no issues between the brothers

The family is trying to understand what could have caused such outrage.

"That we don't know. I don't know," the father said.

He said he was in disbelief as he attended to his injured wife and tried to absorb the shock of the loss of his two sons.

"Not big problems. Sometimes little disagreements, no problems," he said, when asked if there was ever a problem between his sons.

"He was one of the nicest, coolest guys, always joking around," Jaspreet Singh said of Karamjit Multani. "What could be going on in his mind to explode like that?"

That is the big question family, friends, and the police are asking.