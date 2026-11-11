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Rex Ryan, former New York Jets head coach, accused of leaving scene of accident in Tennessee

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Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
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Jesse Zanger,
Doug Williams
Doug Williams
Doug Williams has been reporting and anchoring in the Tri-State Area since 2013.
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Doug Williams

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Former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan is facing charges in Tennessee after being accused of leaving the scene of an accident. 

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department says Ryan was behind the wheel of a pickup truck just before midnight last Thursday and ran over the feet of two people who were crossing the street. The truck also came into contact with one of their legs, police said. Their injuries are considered minor, according to police. 

The truck kept on going before coming to a stop at a nearby red light. 

The pedestrians waved Ryan down, and he "stepped out of the truck to argue with them, got back in, and drove away," according to police. 

The victims snapped pictures of the license plate and driver.

Ryan surrendered to police Wednesday morning to face six misdemeanor charges, including two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, two counts of failure to give information and render aid, and two counts of failure to obey a traffic control signal. 

Ryan's bond was set at $6,000. 

Ryan coached the Jets from 2009 to 2014, leading the team to back-to-back championship games. He's currently an NFL analyst at ESPN. 

""We are aware and are in touch with Rex," ESPN said in a statement. 

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