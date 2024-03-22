Family of pastor struck, killed by Stamford Police officer objects to case moving to Milford

Family of pastor struck, killed by Stamford officer objects to case moving

MILFORD, Conn. -- The case of a pastor struck and killed by a Stamford Police officer is being moved out of the city, and the victim's family is not happy about it.

The pastor's family spoke out Friday after the arraignment for the officer who was behind the wheel last July.

Family and friends of Rev. Dr. Tommie Jackson are leaning on their faith to help deal with his loss.

"There was intention. There was an opportunity for this person to have slowed down," Jackson's daughter Erin said.

Erin Jackson avoided saying the name Zachary Lockwood -- the Stamford rookie cop who moments earlier was in court, pleading not guilty to misconduct with a motor vehicle.

In July, Lockwood struck and killed Rev. Jackson as he crossed the street to pick up his mail. Lockwood was doing 65 mph in a 25 mph zone moments before impact -- speed that violated the dispatchers call for a "Code One" non-emergency response.

"This person made a willful decision, a willful choice to ignore the nature of the call," Erin Jackson said.

To avoid conflict of interest, the case was moved out of Stamford, but the choice of Milford doesn't sit well with the family.

"The racial makeup of Milford is 83 percent white ... and 1.8 percent African-American. Seems like there is a bias already," family pastor Rev. Dr. Joseph Ford said.

"We did put the prosecution on notice today that we're filing a motion to change venue," family attorney Darnell Crosland said.

Crosland says Bridgeport would be a better choice.

The family is also pushing for continued investigation to see if a manslaughter charge is merited.

The lawyer for Lockwood left court with just a brief comment, calling the death of Tommie Jackson a "tragic accident."

Lockwood is suspended from his job and free on $10,000 bond as this case proceeds.