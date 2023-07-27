Stamford Rev. Tommie Jackson struck and killed by officer in patrol car

STAMFORD, Conn. -- There are feelings of deep grief amid difficult circumstances after the death of a beloved community leader in Stamford.

Reverend Dr. Tommie Jackson was struck and killed by a Stamford Police officer who was driving a patrol car on Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation has been turned over to Connecticut State Police.

On Thursday, accident reconstruction experts working for Jackson's family visited the scene on Wire Mill Road, just steps from the family's home.

Jackson was struck while crossing the road after collecting his mail.

"They very people that you rely on to protect you is now responsible for taking the life of one of the leaders of our community, and we want answers. We have more questions now than we have answers," said Darnell Crosland, an attorney for Jackson's family.

Dorye Jackson, the victim's wife, is one of five members of the Stamford Police Commission, an advisory board overseeing the police department.

In a statement, Stamford Police Chief Tim Shaw said, "Rev. Jackson was a friend and advisor to many of us at the Police Department and we are profoundly saddened."

On social media, Sen. Richard Blumenthal wrote, "Losing Tommie Jackson is a gut punch—a warm, wise, wonderful community & faith leader, a tireless & fearless champion of social justice, & a dear friend. My heart goes out to his family."

Phyllis Craig worked with Jackson for the 20 years he led Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church.

"Once he meets you, he'll never forget your name. He's caring and he'll be there for you when you need him," said Craig, the church's day care director.

Investigators worked the scene well into the night Wednesday.

State police are analyzing how Stamford Police Officer Zachary Lockwood was operating his patrol car in the moments before the fatal accident.

Lockwood joined the department in April 2022, police said. He is currently on administrative leave.