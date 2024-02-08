Family of Stamford pastor killed in crash says felony charge against officer is appropriate

Family of Stamford pastor killed in crash says felony charge is appropriate

Family of Stamford pastor killed in crash says felony charge is appropriate

Family of Stamford pastor killed in crash says felony charge is appropriate

STAMFORD, Conn. -- The family of a Stamford pastor struck and killed by a police officer said Thursday the felony charge against the officer is a step in the right direction.

Rev. Dr. Tommie Jackson was struck and killed by a police cruiser driven by Officer Zachary Lockwood as he crossed the road after picking up his mail in July 2023.

According to Connecticut State Police, Lockwood was heading to a call and failed to follow procedure with his lights and sirens.

Lockwood was also speeding 40 miles per hour over the limit moments before the impact.

"Tommie should he here, period. The job of the police is to protect and serve, and we knew something was wrong. So these charges reflect that feeling," said Darnell Crosland, the attorney for Jackson's family.

Lockwood was released on $10,000 bond. He faces a felony charge for misconduct with a motor vehicle. He's due in court Feb. 21.