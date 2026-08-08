Retired NYPD chief dies after being pulled from pool at Long Island home, police say

A retired New York City police chief died Friday after drowning in a backyard pool on Long Island, police say.

According to Suffolk County Police, a family member called 911 around 7:45 p.m. reporting that Anthony Izzo, 75, had been found unresponsive in the pool at his home on Malverne Lane in Stony Brook.

When officers and Stony Brook Fire Department crews arrived, police say they pulled Izzo out of the pool and performed CPR.

Izzo was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Suffolk County Police say they do not suspect any criminality.

The NYPD said in a post on X that Izzo served as chief of the Organized Crime Control Bureau.

He also served as commanding officer of the 115th Precinct back in 1995, the NYPD said.

"His leadership and dedication to the people of New York City left a lasting legacy. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. May he rest in peace," one post read.