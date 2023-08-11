Residents scrambling to leave Plainfield building deemed unlivable before 3 p.m. deadline

PLAINFIELD, N.J. -- Tenants are rushing to vacate a building that was condemned this week in Plainfield, New Jersey.

They have been ordered to leave their homes by 3 p.m. Friday after officials determined all 49 units at 501 West 7th Street were unlivable.

CBS New York's Elijah Westbrook spent the morning outside, where building inspectors were also on the scene. He spoke with one woman who said she, luckily, has a place to temporarily move to while the situation unfolds.

"There's a lot of people that really don't have anywhere to go, and a lot of people are stuck. They don't have money, so it's a hard situation," Stephanie Blanco said. "It's unfair, no one knew this was going to happen, so of course no one had a plan. I feel like the city of Plainfield should have known, should at least have a plan in place for all of us."

Tenants also said the landlord told them they will not be getting back their August rent money.

Plainfield Mayor Adrian O. Mapp said state inspectors found more than 200 violations last summer, but they were never addressed. Images from inside show holes in the ceiling and bathtubs filled with dirt.

"Broken windows, poor ventilation in kitchens, and uncapped gas conductors that were active fire hazards," the mayor said.

He claimed the city did not learn about the problems until a tenant complained.

In a statement, the building's owners told CBS New York, "We are doing everything possible to return our tenants to their homes as quickly, safely and responsibly as possible."

But for the families, it's too late. Now, local and state officials are stepping in, and a spokesperson for Gov. Phil Murphy said his office is trying to help the families find shelter.

"They don't have no place to go," said Carmen Salavarrieta, of Angels for Asher.

"We need to engage all of our agencies to work together to ensure that the children and the families are living in safe environments," Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman said.

The building owners said they severed ties with the management company, which they put in charge of maintenance. According to the city, the owners also own three other buildings that were recently deemed unlivable.