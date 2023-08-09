Watch CBS News
Plainfield, N.J. deems 2 buildings uninhabitable, forces residents out with only 24-hour notice

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

PLAINFIELD, N.J. -- Hundreds of residents are being forced out of their homes in one Union County city.

CBS New York crews spotted families carrying out their belongings at 501 and 515 W. Seventh St., in Plainfield on Wednesday,

The city deemed two buildings uninhabitable and residents were only given 24 hours notice to leave.

Many said they don't know where they'll live now.

"We don't have anywhere to go. It's a lot of memories there. I got there since I was 4 years old. So, technically, I lived my whole life in there," one young woman said.

City officials were expected to hold a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

August 9, 2023

