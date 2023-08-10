Owner of uninhabitable Plainfield building fires management company

PLAINFIELD, N.J. -- People forced from an apartment building that was deemed uninhabitable are now searching for two things: a comfortable place to stay and answers as to why and how this happened.

CBS New York received a statement from the owner of the building in question in Plainfield. They said the management company has been fired and contractors are now trying to fix the problems the city found.

They said the majority of the work can be fixed "in short order," but tenants aren't counting on that.

The rainfall didn't stop the flow of furniture out of doors and into trailers provided by the city of Plainfield. A storage facility offered two months free to tenants who were forced from their homes on Wednesday.

"The worst day of my life," 13-year-old Pedro Rodriguez said.

Pedro returned home with his dad on Thursday to get some of their belongings.

"I just want them to fix it. If they fix it, I could forgive, but if they don't, then I really don't know," Pedro said.

The city deemed all 49 apartments in 501 W. Seventh St. unlivable, describing holes in ceilings, mold-like stains and "uncapped gas conductors that were active fire hazards."

The mayor said the state inspected the property last summer and found 235 violations that were never addressed, adding the city didn't learn about the problems until a tenant complained.

"That's what they said, but out here talking to the residents, they say they called several times about different things, so," Councilman-at-Large Richard Wyatt said.

Wyatt, who cooked food for the tenants on Thursday, said he's working on legislation to improve the inspection process.

"It's clearly a lack of communication. However, we need to take control over that in the city and make sure that we are doing our inspections," Wyatt said.

The mayor's office told CBS New York it is talking with a state lawmaker about legislation to ensure the city is notified when the state finds hazards.

The city is also planning to inspect the neighboring building under the same ownership.

"I'm starting to pack all my daughter's clothes," tenant Yesenia Leal said.

Leal said she's not wasting any time because she expects the city to find her building unlivable, too.

"My apartment is bad. I've been telling them for years ... It has mold. The tub doesn't work. The stove doesn't work," Leal said.

The city said it is also working to provide hotel space for residents for the next few days.

A spokesman for Gov. Phil Murphy told CBS New York in a statement, "Our office is aware of the situation and has been in close contact with Mayor Mapp, city officials, and the Department of Community Affairs, who are actively working to aid in sheltering the displaced families."

As for the owner, their statement thanked the city for bringing this to their attention and said the maintenance they paid for was either substandard or not done at all.

CBS New York wants to ask the owners how they didn't find out about it sooner, but they have not responded to interview requests.