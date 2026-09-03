Imitation presidential limousine carrying Trump impersonator impounded after alleged motorcade through the Hamptons

Police on Long Island recently impounded an imitation presidential limousine that was part of a mock motorcade and carrying a President Trump look-alike.

The Secret Service is now investigating.

"The Beast" is the heavily armored, custom-built limo used to transport the president of the United States, but the one confiscated in Southampton last weekend was a replica, operated by the Setauket Patriots, a conservative pro-Trump Facebook group.

"There was no ill intent whatsoever. We were just having a day driving through the Hamptons. We had a Trump impersonator in the car. We had a caravan of cars, and it was a fun day," said James Robitsek, the group's founder.

However, Southampton police say the mock motorcade parading through the village was illegal.

"The vehicle was coming through intersections in the village of Southampton, with red and blue lights activated and moving traffic off the roadway. That's illegal," Det. Herman Lamison said.

A look inside the replica presidential limousine owned by the Setauket Patriots, a pro-Trump conservative Facebook group. CBS News New York

Police pulled over the limo driver and issued summonses for emergency lights, license plate and registration violations, and then impounded the imitation presidential limousine, adding that one person in the group was wearing a "Secret Service" shirt that appeared identical to the real ones.

The Setauket Patriots have two such limos, but the second one wasn't used that day.

"The group that I represent is in the entertainment business," attorney John Scott Prudenti said. "Through an oversight of the operator of the vehicle, a plate was not switched."

The Setauket Patriots say they use a President Trump impersonator when they stage their mock motorcades. CBS News New York

Robitsek said Secret Service costumes and props are just part of the group's theatrics.

"There is a fake gun in the car. Fake gun. It's part of the props," Robitsek said.

The limo has won awards, but police say theatrics on the roadway are not acceptable.

"The Secret Service is with it, and it is an active investigation on their part as well," Lamison said.

The Setauket Patriots are currently fighting to get the limo returned, with court summonses set for Sept. 15.

"We are working diligently with the Secret Service. We are working diligently with the officials in Southampton village," Prudenti said.