Repairs underway after water main break in Hoboken
HOBOKEN, N.J. - Repairs are underway after a water main break.
The break happened at 11th and Clinton Streets.
According to Veolia Water New Jersey, during road milling on Clinton Street, vibrations from heavy machinery caused the breach.
The company says Hoboken's water remains safe.
They say if customers encounter discolored water, they should flush their cold water lines until the water runs clear, and resume normal use.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.