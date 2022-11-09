Watch CBS News
Repairs underway after water main break in Hoboken

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

HOBOKEN, N.J. - Repairs are underway after a water main break. 

The break happened at 11th and Clinton Streets. 

According to Veolia Water New Jersey, during road milling on Clinton Street, vibrations from heavy machinery caused the breach. 

The company says Hoboken's water remains safe. 

They say if customers encounter discolored water, they should flush their cold water lines until the water runs clear, and resume normal use. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 8, 2022 / 7:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

