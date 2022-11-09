Repairs underway after water main break in Hoboken

HOBOKEN, N.J. - Repairs are underway after a water main break.

The break happened at 11th and Clinton Streets.

#Hoboken: During road milling operations on Clinton Street, vibrations from heavy machinery caused a water main break at 11th & Clinton.

Crews are on the scene now.@CityofHoboken @HobokenOEM @HobokenPD @HobokenFire pic.twitter.com/1K5kpp8JMA — Veolia Water NJ (@VeoliaWaterNJ) November 8, 2022

According to Veolia Water New Jersey, during road milling on Clinton Street, vibrations from heavy machinery caused the breach.

The company says Hoboken's water remains safe.

#Hoboken: Repairs are underway at 11th & Clinton following a water main break.

Localized reports of discolored water are due to pressure fluctuations in the mains. Customers should flush cold taps until water runs clear, then resume normal use.@CityOfHoboken @HobokenOEM pic.twitter.com/WnWsgm1rT8 — Veolia Water NJ (@VeoliaWaterNJ) November 8, 2022

They say if customers encounter discolored water, they should flush their cold water lines until the water runs clear, and resume normal use.