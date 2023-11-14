Repairs to begin at parking garage atop Amtrak tunnel that's snarling trains

NEW YORK - A closed parking garage continues to cause Amtrak trains to be suspended between New York City and Westchester.

It's impacting about a dozen lines, but those tickets are being cross-honored by Metro-North.

The Department of Buildings said it expects repairs to begin Tuesday. CBS New York's Lisa Rozner spotted construction workers going inside the building at West 51st Street between 10th and 11th avenues.

Under the garage is the Amtrak tunnel, so once repairs are made above, the trains can hopefully start running again. However, it's not clear how long repairs will take.

A hole in a parking garage above Amtrak tracks on West 51st Street. NYC Department of Buildings

The issue is two holes that an engineer found in the garage last Friday. In one image, you can even see the train tracks below. The Department of Buildings says there are also structural issues.

There are about 100 cars stuck inside, so those drivers are out of luck for the third day straight.

It's also an inconvenience for train passengers who usually take Amtrak from Penn to Croton-on-Hudson. They now have to go to Grand Central and take Metro-North instead.

One car owner had to abandon her car at the Icon parking garage and rent one to get back to work in North Carolina.

"We were told by various people at the site there that Icon would be covering the cost of a rental car and they would reimburse us for that, but there's no communication," Allegra Torres said.

CBS New York has not heard back from Icon, the company that runs the garage, and has reached out multiple times.

The DOB said it approved the repair plans drawn out by the property owner's engineers, and said shoring work and repairs were expected to start Tuesday.