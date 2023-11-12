Amtrak service temporarily suspended between NYC and Albany

NEW YORK -- There is major travel trouble for hundreds of Amtrak riders on Sunday.

Service is temporarily suspended between Albany and New York City.

The suspension was due to structural safety concerns involving a parking garage located above Amtrak lines.

The city said emergency work orders were issued so the parking garage owners could begin addressing the issue.

Amtrak has made changes to its train schedule.

Service Temporarily Suspended between New York City and Albany pic.twitter.com/snUVCz37VB — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) November 12, 2023