Amtrak service suspended between New York City and Croton-Harmon due to unstable structure above tracks in Manhattan

Amtrak has no estimate for restoring service between NYC & Westchester

CROTON-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. -- Amtrak service between New York City and Westchester County remains suspended Monday due to a structurally unstable parking garage over the tracks in Midtown Manhattan.

Officials said there was no estimate for when service will be restored.

Tensions were high at the Croton-Harmon train station where sleep-deprived passengers tried to navigate service changes.

"I just wish we had a little more notification so we could make arrangements, because this is very stressful," said John Scolaro.

Service Temporarily Suspended between New York and Croton-Harmon. pic.twitter.com/kkoD2fvDw9 — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) November 13, 2023

The problem for riders started Sunday when Amtrak announced it was stopping trains between New York City and Croton-Harmon because of Hudson View Garage on West 51st Street, which sits above the Empire Line.

"I get it, it's for safety, it's fine. But finding out after 11 o'clock at night the night before is not ideal if they've known about it for a couple days," said Meghan Best.

City officials said the problems first emerged on Friday when engineers hired by the property found two small holes in the garage entrance and lower level ramps.

The Department of Buildings issued a partial vacate order and determined trains could run normally as long as overhead protection was installed.

But Amtrak workers performing the installation found additional structural defects, including cracked and deteriorated steel beams early Sunday morning. As a result, service was suspended.

"I'd rather be safe than sorry," said Thomas Ellis. "Could've been on that train and if it collapsed, then one of us could be gone. I don't want to lose her and she don't want to lose me."

DOB said the structural defects do not affect any neighboring buildings. But those who park daily at the garage were unnerved as they remembered the deadly collapse at a parking structure in Lower Manhattan in April.

Amtrak is encouraging passengers take Metro-North as an alternative between New York City and Croton-Harmon until the issue is resolved. Tickets are being cross-honored.