Nassau officials launch "Where's George?" campaign to keep tabs on Congressman George Santos

Some constituents calling on Congress to kick out Rep. George Santos

NEW YORK -- In a new tactic to convince embattled Rep. George Santos to resign, voters in New York's 3rd Congressional District are launching a social media campaign to keep tabs on his whereabouts.

The organizers said Santos is trying to dodge his constituents.

Friday, a group gathered outside the Republican congressman's office in Douglaston, Queens to launch the "Where's George?" campaign.

Voters expressed simmering outrage.

"Frustrated and tired of the lies we have heard," said Marion Karp.

"I am furious with this man," said Vicky Cosgrove. "This is him lying and running from his constituents."

They're frustrated over fabrications about his background, including his involvement in a pet rescue charity.

Santos dug his heels in on Thursday after a unified call from members of his own party to resign.

"I was elected by 142,000 people. Until those same 142,000 people tell me they don't want me, we'll find out in two years," Santos said on a podcast.

"I'm sure that there's 142,000 people on Long Island who's heard about this and willing to sign up," said Jonathan Rudes, an independent voter.

"We need him gone. We can't be here for the two years that it's gonna take for an ethics investigation," said Jodi Kass Finkel, from Concerned Citizens of NY-03.

Since Santos won's resign, a new grassroots tactic was launched.

"We need Congress to expel him. I know that's extraordinary, but these are extraordinary times," said Finkel.

Expulsion would take a two-thirds majority vote in Congress.

"There's no doubt in my mind that he will be prosecuted and convicted criminally of financial fraud," said former New York Sen. Al D'Amato, the dean of New York Republicans. "He's an evil, he's sick."

Meantime, constituents vowed to relentlessly pressure Santos with social media posts on his whereabouts.

"Everywhere you go, we will be there to hold you accountable. You don't get to run for Congress and hide from the people who voted for you. You don't get away with being the biggest fraud in modern American political history," said Nassau County Legislator Josh Lafazan, a Democrat.

Santos' office finally appeared to be up and running Friday. A staffer said it will be open going forward, something critics said has been woefully neglected.

Staffers had yet to change the sign on the office, which still had former Rep. Tom Suozzi's name on it.