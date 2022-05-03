Gov. Kathy Hochul taps Rep. Antonio Delgado as New York's new lieutenant governor

NEW YORK - Gov. Kathy Hochul has appointed Rep. Antonio Delgado to serve as her new lieutenant governor.

"I am proud to announce I am appointing Congressman Antonio Delgado, an outstanding leader and public servant, as Lieutenant Governor of New York. I look forward to working with him to usher in a new era of fairness, equity, and prosperity for communities across the State," Hochul wrote on Twitter.

Delgado succeeds Brian Benjamin, who resigned as lieutenant governor after being indicted on bribery charges.

On Monday, the legislature moved allow Benjamin to be removed from the ballot.

"We share a belief in working together to get things done for New Yorkers, and Representative Delgado has an incredible record of doing just that in Congress," Hochul wrote on Twitter. "With Antonio Delgado by my side serving as Lieutenant Governor, we will both make history – and make a difference."

"New Yorkers deserve a Lieutenant Governor who's working day and night to make lives better for working people and their families," Delgado said. "Upstate, downstate, doesn't matter. We all want the same things, security, family and opportunity. The key is to listen to New Yorkers from all walks of life and then be their voice to get the job done."

Delgado, who represents the 19th District - the Catskills and mid-Hudson Valley - is originally from Schenectady and lives in Rhinebeck. He's a Rhodes Scholar and went to Harvard Law School.