Albany lawmakers to clear path for Gov. Kathy Hochul to name new running mate

Albany lawmakers working to get disgraced former Lt. Gov. Benjamin off the ballot

NEW YORK -- With lightning-fast speed, Albany lawmakers have moved to pass a bill to to allow state Democrats to boot disgraced ex-Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin from the ballot, clearing the way for Gov. Kathy Hochul to get a new running mate.

Democrats are wasting no time making sure that they put the Benjamin fiasco in the rear view mirror as fast as possible. Sources told CBS2's Marcia Kramer on Monday that a special committee on vacancies will meet at 8 a.m. Tuesday to pick a new nominee for lieutenant governor and then the certified papers will be flown to the Board of Elections in the state capitol within hours.

The bill's sponsor told Kramer passing the Benjamin bill is just common sense.

"The bill is going to insure that there is not someone who is indicted that shows upon their ballot," Manhattan Sen. Liz Krueger said.

READ MORE: Gov. Kathy Hochul looks to change law and replace former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin as running mate

Krueger was talking about a bill she introduced at the request of the governor to get Benjamin off the ballot and allow Democrats to pick a new running mate for Hochul in the upcoming Democratic primary.

"I think most voters would prefer not to have an indicted person on their ballot," Krueger said.

And it's not just voters. It's really the governor and key Democrats worried about maintaining their hold on the statehouse who are anxious to wipe the slate clean from the taint of Benjamin.

Benjamin was indicted last month on federal bribery and fraud charges for allegedly masterminding a campaign donation shakedown involving Harlem real estate developer Gerald Migdol.

READ MORE: Hochul's gubernatorial campaign suddenly has questions due to federal probe of Lt. Gov. Benjamin

After a news conference at Co-Op City, the governor defended changing the law.

"The governor deserves to have a running mate of her choosing, but this is not for me. It is about for future cases, as well, for any office, if someone is accused of a crime," Hochul said.

"Does it give you a sense of relief that you can run with someone of your own choosing going forward?" Kramer asked.

"I think you want to end dysfunction in government, a model of and having a president and vice president who work together. I don't think voters want to create a situation where there's dissention. The voters deserve to have functioning government," Hochul said.

Long Island Congressman Tom Suozzi, one of Hochul's primary opponents, accused the governor of creating the problem with what he called a "keystone cops" vetting process that selected Benjamin in the first place.

"She can't be trusted to do the right thing," Suozzi said.

Hochul's other primary opponent, Jumaane Williams, did not return calls seeking comment.

Suozzi also warned Democrats that if they vote for Hochul in the primary it could cost them control of the statehouse.

"A vote for Kathy Hochul in the Democratic primary is a vote to hand over the state to Trump-supporting Republicans," Suozzi said.

I will sign the necessary paperwork to remove myself from the ballot. I am innocent of these unsubstantiated charges. However, I would be unable to serve under these circumstances. I want to thank all of my constituents and supporters for giving me the opportunity to serve. pic.twitter.com/s7HYTiNiZp — Brian Benjamin (@BrianBenjaminNY) May 2, 2022

Late Monday, Benjamin issued a statement insisting that he has been wrongly charged, but said he would sign the necessary paperwork to remove his name from the ballot.

Senate and Assembly sources told Kramer the bill to take him off the ballot is expected to pass by the end of the day and then be signed by the governor as soon as possible.