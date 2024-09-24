Rep. Anthony D'Esposito blasts N.Y. Times report as "partisan hit piece"

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito accused of putting loved ones on payroll

NEW YORK -- Rep. Anthony D'Esposito is under fire following a report in The New York Times.

According to The Times, the Nassau County congressman allegedly gave part-time jobs to both his fiancée's daughter and a romantic partner of his in 2023.

The report says D'Esposito gave his fiancée's daughter a special assistant job in his district office shortly after getting elected which eventually paid her $3,800/month, and allegedly hired a woman he was having an affair with, who reportedly collected $2,000/month for a part-time job.

"The latest political tabloid garbage being peddled by The New York Times is nothing more than a slimy, partisan 'hit piece' designed to distract Long Islanders from Democrats' failing record on border security, the economy, and foreign policy. My personal life has never interfered with my ability to deliver results for New York's 4th district, and I have upheld the highest ethical standards of personal conduct. Voters deserve better than the Times' gutter politics," D'Esposito said in a statement.

Last year, D'Esposito voted to expel from Congress then-Rep. George Santos, another Long Island Republican, following numerous scandals, a damning House Ethics report and federal charges.