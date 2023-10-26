Rep. George Santos could face expulsion vote in Congress next week at request of fellow Long Island GOP Rep. Anthony D'Esposito

NEW YORK -- Rep. George Santos, who is expected in federal court Friday over the latest charges that he stole from donors and lied on election filings, may soon face an expulsion vote in Congress.

The expulsion resolution introduced weeks ago stalled in the House speaker gridlock, but could advance next week at the request of Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, another Long Island Republican.

"I'm fully aware that people should be given due process. But I have a very good understanding from constituents back in Nassau County and across Long Island that they don't believe that George Santos can be conducting the people's work while dealing with all of these issues," said D'Esposito.

There are 23 charges against Santos, including wire fraud, conspiracy, making false statements, falsifying records, aggravated identity theft and credit card fraud.

Prosecutors allege Santos stole from his own donors by using their credit cards for personal purchases and unauthorized donations, and greatly inflated his fundraising numbers to win backing.

On Thursday, Santos called for due process and said efforts to expel him by New York's freshman members of his own party are "political games."

"An expulsion of myself as a member of Congress before being found guilty from a criminal investigation will set a dangerous precedent," Santos said.

He added it "will erase the voices of the electorate."

But many of those voices have been calling for expulsion for months and are now asking backers of the resolution to flex their muscles as a group.

"Let the leadership know that they will stop voting in lockstep with the Republican leadership until this is taken care of," said Jody Kass Finkel, with Concerned Citizens of NY-03.

Expulsions, which are very rare, require a two-thirds vote by the House.

"In our whole, entire history only 20 members have ever been expelled and 17 of those were for supporting the Confederacy. In modern times, only two have ever been expelled and those were post-conviction," said political strategist Michael Dawidziak.

Meantime, prosecutors have advised the judge in the Santos case of two potential conflicts of interest involving his attorney. If Santos opts for a new attorney on Friday, constituents who want him out fear that could further delay his due process.