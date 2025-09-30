Why some Red Sox fans aren't welcome at Yankee Stadium for Wild Card series

Red Sox fans in Boston are excited for the start of the Wild Card playoff series against the rival New York Yankees, which starts Tuesday night in The Bronx. But fans in most New England states hoping to attend any of this week's games may have to find other avenues.

Boston and New York play a best-of-three series this week, with all three games taking place at Yankee Stadium. Game 1 is Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Game 1 tickets are still available at face value on the Ticketmaster website, with most being located in the upper deck as of Tuesday morning.

When attempting to buy tickets for the game on Ticketmaster, fans are greeted by an "Important Event Info" message.

"Yankee Stadium in located in Bronx, New York. Sales to this event will be restricted to residents of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Residency will be based on credit card billing address. Orders by residents outside New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania will be canceled without notice and refunds given," the warning reads.

WBZ-TV reached out to Ticketmaster for comment on the restrictions.

"Sometimes teams will place geographic restrictions on certain events to give local fans the best chance to attend. You'd have to ask the team about any specific restrictions that may be in place," Ticketmaster said.

Yankee Stadium has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Red Sox fans from New England hoping to attend the Wild Card round will seemingly have to take to the secondary market.

Teams in other sports have instituted similar restrictions during playoff games. During this year's NBA postseason, the Detroit Pistons had a "geo-fencing" restriction in place during its showdown against the New York Knicks. The Carolina Hurricanes restricted ticket sales in 2022 during the NHL playoffs when they played the New York Rangers.